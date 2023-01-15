Retailers embrace AI transition to the cloud with SymphonyAI and Oracle

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 15, 2023

AI-enabled merchandising and supply chain solutions improve cost savings and time-to-market for retail and CPG customers

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SymphonyAI, a leader in high-value enterprise AI SaaS for strategic industries, today announced a collaboration with Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) to offer SymphonyAI solutions on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) using key services including Oracle Exadata Database Service, GPU-accelerated compute, and performance monitoring. Starting with SymphonyAI's retail and CPG vertical solutions, customers can now transition to the cloud to shorten technology deployment time and help ensure better real-time services with robust scalability and reduced costs.

The SymphonyAI Retail CPG vertical provides integrated AI-powered merchandising, marketing, and supply chain solutions for retailers and CPG manufacturers. With Oracle's alliance with NVIDIA, OCI provides GPU-accelerated compute services to support SymphonyAI's customers' ability to train AI models rapidly to forecast purchasing trends, making sure every customer's store has the optimized number of products in the right place on the shelves. In addition, OCI Application Performance Monitoring provides deep visibility into the performance of applications and enables development teams to diagnose issues quickly, helping deliver a consistent level of service.

"SymphonyAI and Oracle are heavyweights, and they have very best-of-breed solutions together," said Jeff Main, CIO of Festival Foods. "There's a lot of value there, including not having to plan on-premises solutions and staff up with technical specialists. We can both replace legacy systems and create new systems to help deliver a more efficient, scalable way to run our growing business without adding overhead to support additional stores. It's been amazing how simple it's been to implement this very complex solution."

"SymphonyAI solutions combine in-depth business use case understanding with AI capabilities to drive real results," said Kumar Abhimanyu, SVP of strategic partnerships at SymphonyAI. "Our enterprise AI solutions are tailored to meet the needs of retailers and CPG manufacturers. Collaborating with Oracle allows us to help our customers tap the power of cloud flexibility and cost efficiencies for real-time insights and recommendations."

"Following the global trends in retail and the need for personalization and scale, SymphonyAI is using cloud technology to help customers understand right now what is happening in each channel, spot opportunities, and stay ahead of the competition," said Abiy Yeshitla, vice president, Oracle EMEA Cloud and Technology. "Oracle helps ensure availability, manageability, and performance, enabling SymphonyAI to offer best-in-class standards that are crucial in their industries to deliver to innovation-focused customers."

"Retailers and CPGs continue to face the pressures of supply chain delays, increased customer demands, and forecasting uncertainties, all while working to enhance their operations and find new ways to overcome these hurdles," said Manish Choudhary, SymphonyAI Retail CPG president and CEO. "This collaboration with Oracle provides customers with a reliable, secure solution that can scale with their fluctuating needs. Combined with the industry-specific AI-driven insights and recommendations that we provide, customers are equipped with all the resources they need to remain competitive and forward-looking."

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI SaaS company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, finance, manufacturing, media, and IT/enterprise service management. SymphonyAI verticals have many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 3,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is an SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist.

