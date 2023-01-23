Tech Alert: BrainChip Showcases Compelling Benchmarks and Recommends Better Metrics for AI Devices at the Edge

Author's Avatar
7 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

LAGUNA HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2023 / A new white paper by BrainChip Holdings Ltd (

ASX:BRN, Financial)(OTCQX:BRCHF, Financial)(ADR:BCHPY), the world's first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, evaluates the current state of edge AI benchmarks and the need to continually improve metrics that measure performance and efficiency of real-world, power-conscious edge AI deployments.

Current industry benchmarks measuring edge AI inference performance have started to capture the challenges of edge devices operation over the traditional TOPS rating. The paper, "Benchmarking AI Inference at the Edge: Measuring Performance and Efficiency for Real-World Deployments," recommends the additional factors required to holistically gauge the performance and efficiency needed to enable compelling, optimized AI applications for complex, multi-modal edge environments.

BrainChip's paper examines the limits of conventional AI performance benchmarks; discusses balancing performance and power at the edge; compares performance and energy efficiency with the tinyML benchmarks from MLCommons, which have made a good start towards identifying use cases; and shows how edge AI inference performance and efficiency is maximized with Akida™. It illustrates how various factors like model size, load times and system bandwidth can play a significant part in the overall result but aren't currently accounted for. This is an area where the consortia should, and are, actively collaborating to improve. But there is room for more.

"While there's been a good start, current methods of benchmarking for edge AI don't accurately account for the factors that affect devices in industries such as automotive, smart homes and Industry 4.0," said Anil Mankar, Chief Development Officer at BrainChip. "We believe that as a community, we should evolve benchmarks to continuously incorporate factors such as on-chip, in-memory computation and model sizes to complement the latency and power metrics that are measured today."

To learn more about the importance of balancing these important criteria and better understand how BrainChip's unique approach of event-based, neuromorphic design delivers compelling results, interested parties can download the white paper at https://www.brainchipinc.com/.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company's first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today's workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers' products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc

Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006

Media Contact:
Mark Smith
JPR Communications
818-398-1424

Investor Contact:
Mark Komonoski
Integrous Communications
Direct: 877-255-8483
Mobile: 403-470-8384
[email protected]

SOURCE: Brainchip Holdings Limited/ADR



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735322/Tech-Alert-BrainChip-Showcases-Compelling-Benchmarks-and-Recommends-Better-Metrics-for-AI-Devices-at-the-Edge

img.ashx?id=735322

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.