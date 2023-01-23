POSIFLEX Expands Success in POS with Superior Supply Chain Resilience

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

As one of the world’s top five electronic Point of Sale (POS) system suppliers, Posiflex Technology is wrapping up a particularly banner year for 2022, benefiting from vigorous refurbishments in retail and hospitality industries during the post COVID-19 pandemic era. With excellent supply chain management and risk control, Posiflex has been less affected by the global supply crisis resulted from COVID-19 lockdowns and geographical conflicts on top of other risk factors during 2022, and the company is eyeing toward a further leap in its global-leading position.

World’s 5th Ranked POS Supplier Rises to the Challenge

According to the latest survey conducted by market intelligence firm RBR, Posiflex ranks as the 5th biggest POS brand in terms of shipped units throughout 2021, with its strongest presence in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe. The RBR survey also found that Posiflex rose to 1st place in countries like India, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia and Greece, with its market share in India as high as 54%, and Saudi Arabia 42%.

Why Customers Choose Posiflex: Customization Capability, Quality and Delivery

A new customer feedback analysis conducted by RBR has revealed that Posiflex customers on a worldwide base are most satisfied with the company’s professional support including customization service, reliable quality, and stable delivery (effective and efficient logistics), ranking as the top 3 Posiflex advantages in the eyes of customers.

  • Customization Service and better technical support

Posiflex is the only company among the top 5 POS suppliers to adopt a vertical integration strategy— it designs, manufactures, and sells POS systems and peripherals in-house, which means it is able to provide one-stop shopping service to customers as well as small volume customization to fit specific requirements of customers from different countries with various application scenarios and needs, including OS options, logo co-branding and special peripheral specs.

As Posiflex designs and manufactures products on its own, it is well-versed in technical details of its products and can be quicker and more helpful in responding to customers’ needs.

  • Reliable quality

To provide reliable products, Posiflex takes care in selecting quality materials and conducts comprehensive tests before shipment, including vibration test, drop test, plus the industry’s highest standard full-system loading test in 40°C burn-in chamber for 12+ hours for all shipping products. Customers’ feedback also shows high satisfaction with Posiflex’s product quality.

  • Good command of supply chain logistics

By merging various stages of production and supply chain into its own operations, Posiflex has also achieved better command of supply chain logistics with reduced need for outside entities. This, combined with a well-managed supplier network, has accumulated into better supply resilience for Posiflex to achieve more stable product deliveries and shorter delivery times than its competitors during the global supply shortage crisis in the past two years of the pandemic.

“Your success is our vision,” said Owen Chen, CEO of Posiflex, citing the company’s core values slogan. “We combine our technological advantages with customer needs and provide the most feasible products and services for partners and end users,” said Chen.

About POSIFLEX Group

Posiflex Group is a global leading Commercial Internet of Things (CIoT) enabler dedicated to providing O2O and embedded solutions. The group now is pillared by three business entities—Posiflex Technology, Portwell Inc. and US-based KIOSK Information Systems (KIS), specialized in the manufacturing of POS, embedded IPC and self-service kiosk respectively, with a common goal in pursuing a brave new world of smart commerce, where transactions become faster and more convenient physically or digitally.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230112005378r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005378/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.