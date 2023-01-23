Helping Pets Live Longer, Trupanion Surpasses Two Billion Dollars Paid Out to Veterinarians and Pet Parents

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Reducing the financial stress of cost of care for pet parents, Trupanion insured pets have more access to the best care possible

SEATTLE, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Providing pet parents financial peace of mind, Trupanion, a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs, announced today that it has paid out over $2 billion in veterinary invoices. To date, Trupanion insured pets have visited veterinarians more than 8.5 million times.

In 2020, Trupanion reached $1 billion paid out in veterinary invoices. That milestone was achieved over 20 years. Since then, the population of Trupanion insured pets has grown to over 800,000 with Trupanion paying out an additional $1 billion in veterinary invoices.

In the past three years alone, Trupanion has paid out $29 million per month, or $6.7 million per week, equating to over $959,000 per day – or $40,000 every hour paid out to veterinarians and pet parents.

“With our comprehensive coverage, unlimited payout, and the ability to pay veterinarians directly at checkout, Trupanion members can say ‘yes’ to the best treatment possible without worrying about the cost of care,” said Margi Tooth, president of Trupanion. “We are at our best when paying invoices on behalf of our members and reaching $2 billion in paid claims is a milestone that no other provider has reached quicker than us. We look forward to helping even more pet parents budget for veterinary care if and when their pet becomes sick or injured.”

The $2 billion threshold was crossed on December 28, 2022 with a payment in support of Oliver, a 12-year-old miniature Long Haired Dachshund, from Ontario, Canada for Gastroenteritis. The veterinary emergency hospital was paid directly within seconds at the time of checkout, ensuring Oliver would be home in time to celebrate the New Year with tail wags and wet nosed kisses.

Whether it’s a cruciate ligament rupture in a dog (in the last 5 years alone, Trupanion has paid out more than $100 million in cruciate invoices) or ongoing allergies in a cat (Trupanion has paid out more than $56 million on allergies), no illness or injury is too big or too small.

To date, the largest single payout for a Trupanion member’s pet is $81,000 for the treatment of aspiration pneumonia, adding plenty of more belly rubs to the life of this sweet English Bull Dog.

More access to the best care possible

Just like Oliver, the miniature Long Haired Dachshund from Ontario whose invoice was paid directly to the veterinary hospital in seconds, hundreds of thousands of pet parents with Trupanion have had their veterinary invoice paid in real-time at the time of checkout.

This eliminates upfront payments for the full bill, members don’t have to wait weeks for reimbursement, and veterinarians can recommend what they believe is the best course of medical treatment – giving pet parents peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress.

Trupanion is the only company that can pay a veterinary hospital directly at the time of client checkout.

“For Oliver, and all of the other dogs and cats out there, we will continue to work tirelessly 24/7, 365 to always be there when we’re needed for years to come, making budgeting for the unexpected cost of care possible for generations of pets and their pet parents,” added Tooth.

About Trupanion
Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada and Australia with over 800,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet parents peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet parents with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is the only provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued in the United States by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company and distributed by its wholly-owned subsidiary Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Contact:
Michael Nank
[email protected]
206.436.9825

ti?nf=ODcyOTg0NSM1MzU1NzkwIzIwOTAyODc=
Trupanion-PR.png

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.