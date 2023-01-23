Philadelphia, PA, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. ( VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today announced that it will support a vertical advertising solution, based on Intel™ Smart Edge software, as a system integrator. The solution will be deployed in convenience stores and a family restaurant chain across 25 states.

VSBLTY has been selected as a Systems Integrator for Intel Smart Edge and will serve as a key collaborator of integrated components in the Intel Smart Edge portfolio, including Intel Smart Edge Node software and Intel Smart Edge Controller software.

Intel Smart Edge is an edge-native distributed computing platform that enables deployment and management of container-based workloads with cloud-like ease, resiliency and security at the edge. Intel Smart Edge runs demanding workloads like AI, media, and software-defined networking functions, powered by pre-validated blueprints and solutions provided by Intel and a robust partner ecosystem. Built on a microservices-based architecture—with optional support and turnkey capabilities—Intel Smart Edge removes edge-networking barriers for application developers, infrastructure builders and end-users at the network and enterprise edge.

In announcing the new collaboration with Intel, VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, “This dramatic new solution unleashes the power of the edge to enable contextual addressable digital out of home marketplaces. It will have a major impact on ‘Store-as-a-Medium’ (SaaM) advertising practices while improving sales for participating retailers.”

The vertical advertising solution, powered by Intel Smart Edge, runs over the top of a premises edge server, enabling multiple secure workloads to run simultaneously in real-time, eliminating network latency that has plagued early attempts at real-time media networks. Intel Smart Edge software is designed to enable retail SaaM efforts by acting as a middle layer between a traditional digital out of home CMS system and programmatic ad tech demand, establishing a contextual ad marketplace.

VSBLTY has integrated its OpenVINO™ toolkit-optimized VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ products into the Intel Smart Edge context engine, which allows for the real-time processing of anonymized customer context in-store and the immediate injection of that audience context into the Open RTB bid stream.

VSBLTY will deploy the solution using publisher technology from Perpetual Media and their demand partners, with Wireless Guardian, to stand up retail media networks in Mountain Express Oil convenience stores and travel centers, reaching 19 states and up to 750 leading quick service family restaurants in 25 states, respectively. When these two networks are rolled out, VSBLTY expects to represent more than 200M programmatic impressions per month in total.

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience metrics using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision insights.

Investor Relations

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO, +1-416-868-1079, x251

[email protected]

Harbor Access

Jonathan Paterson, 475-477-9401

[email protected]

Graham Farrell, +1-416-842-9003

[email protected] - Access.com

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877

[email protected]

About VSBLTY (http://vsblty.net/)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY ( VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) ( VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology effectively integrates with other digital retail solutions, including QR codes and mobile applications. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing Store as a Medium movement that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.