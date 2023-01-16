WELL Health to Participate at CIBC Western Institutional Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 16, 2023

  • Presenting at the CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference on January 20th at 9:40am PT

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce that Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO, will be participating in the CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference.

The CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference is taking place at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler in Whistler, BC from January 18th to 20th, 2023. Mr. Shahbazi will be participating in one-on-one meetings and presenting on January 20th at 9:40am PT.

To register for the CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference, please contact your CIBC World Markets representative.

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"
Hamed Shahbazi
Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL is a practitioner focused digital healthcare company whose overarching objective is to positively impact health outcomes to empower and support healthcare practitioners and their patients. WELL has built an innovative practitioner enablement platform that includes comprehensive end-to-end practice management tools inclusive of virtual care and digital patient engagement capabilities as well as Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and data protection services. WELL uses this platform to power healthcare practitioners both inside and outside of WELL's own omni-channel patient services offerings. As such, WELL owns and operates Canada's largest network of outpatient medical clinics serving primary and specialized healthcare services and is the provider of a leading multi-national, multi-disciplinary telehealth offering. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and trades on the OTCQX under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about the Company, please visit: www.well.company.

