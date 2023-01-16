DecisionPoint Systems Introduces the Vision Portal, A Managed Services Gateway for Enterprise Mobility

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DPSI), a mobility-first enterprise services and solutions company, today introduced Vision, a managed services portal for mobility applications in the enterprise market.

A fundamental part of our long-term strategy is to increase our penetration in the managed services market for mobility

"A fundamental part of our long-term strategy is to increase our penetration in the managed services market for mobility services," said Steve Smith, chief executive officer. "Vision is a step toward realizing this goal, offering a one-stop shop for clients to access critical business data from disparate sources on a timely basis."

What is Vision?

The Vision portal is a proprietary information gateway that gathers key managed services information from multiple historical and transactional data sources. This data is then displayed on a single platform - providing "one-stop shopping" access to meet clients' needs for timely access to critical business data. Vision alleviates the need for enterprises to search across multiple platforms to find the information they need to manage their business.

What kind of information does Vision provide?

Vision employs world-class technologies to provide the following:

  • User administration,
  • Self-service and security functions;
  • Interactive, geo-coded mapping to permit quick access drill-down into customer site/location status information;
  • Detailed access to customer-owned inventory and delivery data;
  • Service order ticketing information and updates;
  • Ticket status updates for network monitoring and a library of prepared and ad-hoc reporting tools.

DecisionPoint will continue to add more powerful functions and features throughout 2023.

Susan Kortz, vice president, operations said: "With the release of our Vision platform, we are meaningfully enhancing our customers' experience by expanding our offerings into the Managed Services space. DecisionPoint's commitment could not be stronger on driving the evolution of our business by providing self-service toolsets that allow customers to more efficiently access essential data in real-time."

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. delivers mobility-first managed service and integration solutions to healthcare, supply chain, and retail customers, enabling them to make better and faster decisions in the moments that matter—the decision points. Our mission is to help businesses consistently deliver on those moments—accelerating growth, improving worker productivity, and lowering risks and costs. For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit https://www.decisionpt.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA
Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696
[email protected]

SOURCE DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.

