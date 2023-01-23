Charles River Launches CliniPrime Suite of GMP-Compliant Cellular Products

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (

NYSE:CRL, Financial) today announced the launch of their new CliniPrimeTM suite of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)-compliant cellular starting materials. CliniPrime products provide rapid access to starting materials for cell, and gene-modified cell therapies with a standardized production process for high-quality GMP-compliant products. All CliniPrime products meet the essential regulatory guidelines for clinical trial development and the commercial manufacturing of advanced therapies.

The first CliniPrime product, the CliniPrime Fresh Leukopak, fulfills the industry need for ready access to cGMP-enabled, enriched leukocyte cellular starting materials. CliniPrime leverages Charles River’s established production processes to provide advanced therapy programs a high-quality product offering to support both clinical trial development and commercialization, while reducing client resource investment and risk.

With the CliniPrimeportfolio Charles River now offers two options for GMP-compliant+cellular+starting+material. CliniPrimeproducts provide a standardized production process while GMPrime™products enable clients to customize the production process of cellular starting material to meet specific needs for their program. Those two options for GMP-compliant starting material are also complemented by the HemaPrime portfolio of research use only (RUO) cellular products that include fresh leukopaks and other cellular products.

Charles River has been a trusted provider of cell products and services for leading developers of cutting-edge cell therapies and basic research for more than 40 years through its acquisitions of HemaCare and Cellero (formerly Key Biologics and Astarte Biologics), now officially integrated as Charles River Cell Solutions. Charles River’s donor centers, known as HemaCare+Donor+Centers, are available coast-to-coast with locations in Northridge, CA, Bothell, WA, Memphis, TN and Lowell, MA.

An Advanced Donation Process

HemaCare Donor Centers are FDA-registered, AABB-certified, and state-licensed. They work with local donors to contribute critical material to support medical breakthroughs. HemaCare Donor Centers process a variety of blood products including whole blood, bone marrow, white blood cells (apheresis) and mobilized white blood cells. These cells are collected and used worldwide in scientific research, drug development, and manufacturing for cell therapies. All donations are anonymous, and donors receive compensation for their time.

Combined with Charles River’s integrated, early-stage portfolio of research models, discovery, safety assessment and CDMO cell and gene therapy manufacturing services, Charles River Cell Solutions provides cellular products and services, from research use to GMP-compliant products and consultative guidance, including cell processing and isolation services, creating clear pathways for client cell therapy or basic research objectives.

Approved Quotes

  • “The CliniPrime Fresh Leukopak will help accelerate clients’ work in the development of advanced therapeutics for clinical trials of potentially life-saving modalities of treatment.” – Birgit Girshick, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Charles River
  • “In response to industry needs, the CliniPrime brand adds significant value to Charles River’s portfolio of human derived cellular products. It provides clients rapid access to high-quality starting materials to support the development of cell, and gene-modified cell therapies.” – Jeffrey Allen, Chief Vice President, Global Cell Therapy Solutions, Charles River

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230116005058r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230116005058/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.