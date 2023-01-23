UFP Retail Solutions, a business segment of UFP Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPI), will feature new and innovative products from two leading brands, Deckorators and UFP-Edge, at the NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS 2023) in Las Vegas from January 31 to February 2, 2023.

Two of the company’s brands will have booths at the show: Deckorators will be at C4936 and UFP-Edge will be at C8416. Builders and industry professionals from across the world can see the company’s latest innovations, including:

From Deckorators

Vista Decking with enhanced traction

New Aluminum Rapid Rail system featuring easy and quick installation

New Venture lighter-weight, wood-plastic composite decking line

New deck board offerings from the Voyage mineral-based composite line

Contemporary Aluminum and Cable Rail systems

A chance to win $5,000 by breaking a mineral-based composite deck board with one swing of a sledgehammer

From UFP-Edge

Thermally Modified Wood Collection, made from an all-natural preservation process and available in prefinished colors

Pro Column structural support posts for interior and exterior applications

Native Woods Shiplap for interior and select exterior uses

Primed Trim with an exterior topical preservative for protection against rot and termites

Product teams from both brands will be available for questions and demonstrations throughout the show.

About Deckorators

Deckorators, the first name in decking, railing and accessories, and the originator of the round aluminum baluster, is a brand of UFP Retail Solutions, LLC. Deckorators is the leading innovator in the decking space, developing exciting and distinctive products that allow both DIYers and builders to bring the personal creativity of interior design to outdoor living.

About UFP-Edge

UFP-Edge, a brand of UFP Retail Solutions, LLC, is a comprehensive line of high-grade wood siding, pattern and trim, with primed and ready-to-finish or prefinished options. Manufactured for both interior and exterior applications, UFP-Edge products set the bar high for quality and reliability.

UFP Industries, Inc.

UFP Industries is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries – UFP Industrial, UFP Construction and UFP Retail Solutions – manufacture, distribute and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. UFP Industries is ranked #401 on the Fortune 500 and #149 on Industry Week’s list of America’s Largest Manufacturers. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230116005059/en/