Samsung and Sprinklr Partner to Reinvent the Shopping Experience

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that Sprinklr is now an official Software Partner for Samsung, an industry leader in the global display market. As a Software Partner, the Sprinklr platform is now available as an integrated app for Samsung SMART Signage and Hospitality Displays.

Leveraging Sprinklr’s platform enables Samsung to deliver content and data from more than 30 social and digital channels directly via their commercial display products. Users can update information in real time and manage 100% remotely with Samsung’s service offerings. Moreover, Samsung is also an official reseller for Sprinklr, now offering Sprinklr capabilities directly to their customer base.

“Shoppers expect to receive a positive first impression when interacting with a brand. These rising customer expectations are prompting retailers to rely on Samsung to create meaningful experiences for their customer base through the use of display technologies in their stores,” said Parrish Chapman, Director, Enterprise Retail Sales Key Accounts at Samsung Electronics America. “Our partnership with Sprinklr helps our retail customers meet this mission by consolidating social media content, promotions and reviews that are updated in real-time while consumers are shopping.”

Samsung and Sprinklr announced the partnership at NRF and will be showcasing how customers such as The Honest Worm and Duck Donuts are leveraging the integration and capabilities at both the Samsung and Sprinklr Booths during the show.

“Delivering real-time, customizable data and content from digital channels to consumers will help retailers revolutionize the shopping experience,” said Doug Balut, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances, Sprinklr. “By pairing Sprinklr’s Unified-CXM platform with the industry-leading digital signage and displays from Samsung, companies can enhance the seamless experience of customers, differentiate their stores and brand, and drive business results.”

To see the partnership in action during NRF, visit Samsung at booth #3657 or Sprinklr at booth #4061.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230116005063r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230116005063/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.