NCR Named Number One POS Software Vendor Worldwide

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

%3Cb%3ENCR+Corporation%3C%2Fb%3E (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, has been recognized as the number one global point of sale (POS) software vendor in research and consulting firm RBR’s Global POS Software 2022 report.

NCR had the highest share of global POS software installations – 15% – ranking first for retailers and restaurant operators. NCR was the largest supplier in the Grocery+ category, which includes grocery, convenience and drug stores. We also led global share of new installations across all vendors.

Since RBR began publishing the report in 2016, NCR has consistently ranked as the top POS vendor globally.

“NCR continues to prove it is the technology provider of choice to connect our customers’ systems and endpoints to deliver a consistent consumer experience,” said David Wilkinson, president and general manager, NCR Commerce. “The %3Cb%3ENCR+Commerce+Platform%3C%2Fb%3E enables quick innovation so stores and restaurants can easily and efficiently meet consumer demand.”

With RBR predicting nearly two million new POS software deployments through 2027, NCR’s solutions and support will continue to enable stores and restaurants to stay ahead of their competition.

The %3Cb%3EGlobal+POS+Software+2022+report%3C%2Fb%3E is based on an analysis of projects with more than 1,000 POS installations globally, by more than 100 suppliers and comprising 8.7 million POS installations. The report includes commentary and insights into eight segments across grocery, general merchandise and hospitality industries in 48 individual country markets and across six regions.

About RBR

RBR is a strategic research and consulting firm with three decades of experience in banking and retail automation, cards and payments. It assists its clients by providing independent advice and intelligence through published reports, consulting, newsletters and events.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in transforming, connecting and running technology platforms for self-directed banking, stores and restaurants. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with 38,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: www.ncr.com+%0A
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com%2Fncrcorp+%0A
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fncr-corporation+%0A
YouTube: www.youtube.com%2Fuser%2Fncrcorporation

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230116005075r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230116005075/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.