Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of Six New Airbus A220 Aircraft with Croatia Airlines

Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced long-term lease placements for six new Airbus A220 aircraft with Croatia Airlines, including four A220-300s and two A220-100s. The aircraft are scheduled to deliver to Croatia Airlines beginning in 2024 through 2025 from ALC’s order book with Airbus.

“We are pleased to announce this lease placement for six new Airbus A220 aircraft with Croatia Airlines,” said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. “ALC looks forward to a successful long-term relationship with Croatia Airlines as the airline modernizes and expands its fleet with the newest and most fuel-efficient jets.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

Air Lease Corporation is a leading global aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing new commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. The company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of its website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult Air Lease Corporation’s website regularly for important information. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About Croatia Airlines

Croatia Airlines, the national air carrier of Croatia, has been carrying passengers and cargo in domestic and international traffic for more than 30 years. Through its hub in Zagreb, Croatia Airlines serves dozens of destinations in Europe including Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

