Maranello (Italy), January 16, 2023 – Ferrari N.V. (/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 200 million share buyback program announced on December 1, 2022, as the second tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Second Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:



Trading
Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)



Stock Exchange



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share
excluding fees
(€)



Consideration excluding fees



(€)

09/01/2023EXM5,200214.69761,116,427.52
10/01/2023EXM5,150214.64071,105,399.61
11/01/2023EXM5,120215.95131,105,670.66
12/01/2023EXM5,100217.34821,108,475.82
13/01/2023EXM5,090217.48301,106,988.47


Total



-		25,660216.01575,542,962.07

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Second Tranche till January 13, 2023, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 34,880,796.71 for No. 166,708 common shares purchased on the EXM
  • USD 8,757,853.08 (Euro 8,271,632.62*) for No. 40,049 common shares purchased on the .

As of January 13, 2023, the Company held in treasury No. 12,034,386 common shares equal to 4.68% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since July 1, 2022 until January 13, 2023, the Company has purchased a total of 980,494 own common shares on EXM and , including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 193,878,109.04.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

