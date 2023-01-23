Donaldson Introduces Managed Filtration Services For Industrial Filtration Equipment

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide manufacturer of innovative filtration products and solutions, introduces Managed Filtration Services, an industry-leading consultative, comprehensive and connected solution for industrial filtration customers.

Managed Filtration Services combines Donaldson’s proprietary iCue™ connected technology, decades of OEM equipment expertise, and a comprehensive service network to provide condition-based maintenance and repair services needed to keep industrial filtration equipment operating.

“With Donaldson iCue Managed Filtration Services, we monitor the equipment with smart technology, help ensure it is performing optimally, and provide busy customers with the services and maintenance they need,” said Mauricio Goes, vice president, Industrial Solutions Aftermarket and Service at Donaldson. “It’s the next evolution in our goal to provide best-in-class equipment and aftermarket support for industrial customers”

In 2019, Donaldson offered the subscription-based iCue Connected Filtration Service that provided dust collector insights via a web-based dashboard. The information helps customers reduce downtime, support maintenance and operations, and capture compliance data.

In 2022, Donaldson rolled out its iCue Monitor Service to customers who want their equipment monitored by Donaldson specialists; the specialist team monitors and reviews alerts and helps troubleshoot filtration issues with customers.

Now, with the introduction of Managed Filtration Services, Donaldson provides complete and customizable service plans for industrial filtration equipment. Plans range from condition-based maintenance plans that leverage iCue technology, to traditional time-based maintenance and repair services needed to keep critical industrial equipment in compliance and online.

About Donaldson Company, Inc.

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers—from small business owners to the world’s biggest OEM brands—to solve complex filtration challenges. Discover how Donaldson is Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World at www.Donaldson.com.

