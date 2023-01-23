Salem+Media+Group%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today “The Chris Stigall Podcast” has officially joined the Salem Podcast Network, effective today, January 16, 2023. The podcast will continue to release one episode each weekday.

In addition to hosting the podcast, which launched in 2019, Stigall has hosted “Philadelphia’s Morning Answer” on AM 990, The Answer (WNTP) since joining Salem in November of 2019. He previously hosted successful shows at Audacy’s WPHT/Philadelphia and Cumulus Media’s KCMO/Kansas City, among others. Stigall will continue with his morning duties in Philadelphia and mid-day duties in Kansas City.

“I want to thank the Salem Podcast Network for bringing our podcast into their family of great shows,” Stigall said. “As a radio guy my entire career, I wasn’t sure how the podcast version would be received when we launched. Our advertising partners who invested in the show early as well as the smartest audience in the digital space have helped our young podcast crest four million downloads, and we’re just getting started!”

“Chris Stigall is a special host who has developed a unique relationship with a very loyal audience,” said Salem Senior Vice President of Spoken Word, Phil Boyce. “We saw this when we brought him over to AM 990 The Answer a few years ago, and we know he will have the same reaction from audiences nationwide with his podcast.”

Stigall regularly appears as a guest on FOX News, NewsMax, CNN, MSNBC, and the Salem News Channel. Stigall’s career began as a writer’s intern on The Late Show with David Letterman, followed by work as a producer, news anchor, DJ, and even a brief stint as a staffer for a member of the United States House of Representatives. A graduate of Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri, Stigall obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in broadcasting with a minor in journalism.

The Salem Podcast network launched in January 2021 and is ranked as the 11th most listened to podcast network on the Triton Digital platform, with over 17 million average downloads per month.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

