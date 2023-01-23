Employees at Rent-A-Center%2C+Inc. (RAC) and Acima recently joined forces to support the North Texas Food Bank and Utah Food Bank’s hunger relief efforts this year. Rent-A-Center’s and Acima’s desire to do their part to make sure every family has a meal on their plate perfectly aligns with these food banks’ visions and principles. In total, RAC and Acima raised nearly $190,000 for hunger relief last year.

Over the course of RAC’s campaign supporting the North+Texas+Food+Bank (NTFB), NTFB 2022: #RACCares: Heroes for Hunger, employees at the Field Support Center (FSC) in Plano, Texas, raised nearly $128,000. NTFB is a nonprofit hunger-relief organization that provides access to meals for hungry families in North Texas. Including the $25,000 match made by RAC, the company donated a total of almost $153,000 for hunger relief in the Dallas area – the second-highest amount raised by RAC during their partnership with NTFB. Employees raised money by selling meals, holding virtual and in-person events, bidding on executives to get a pie in the face, entering in a virtual raffle and buying campaign t-shirts. They also participated in the campaign’s eighth annual golf tournament, which raised over $101,000, through corporate sponsorships, raffles and players’ donations.

“It’s important that we serve our communities by supporting causes that help families in their time of need,” says Anthony Blasquez, EVP – Operations at RAC. “Rent-A-Center is proud to help the North Texas Food Bank and support their hunger relief efforts to empower families and eliminate the barriers brought on by food insecurity.”

Rent-A-Center has proudly partnered with NTFB and supported their mission with fundraising efforts for 20 years. Throughout the course of the partnership, the company has raised over $1.6 million in the fight against hunger, amounting to a little over 4.8 million nutritious meals for North Texans. In addition to Rent-A-Center’s efforts, employees at Acima in Salt Lake City, Utah, raised almost $12,000 throughout the course of the campaign, in part through their similar bidding efforts towards their executives getting a pie in the face. With RAC’s $25,000 match, they donated close to $37,000 to the Utah Food Bank.

“We are so grateful for the support of companies like Rent-A-Center that recognize the growing issue of hunger and look for ways to contribute to organizations addressing this complex problem,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “Their generosity provided nearly 460,000 meals to neighbors across North Texas who are facing hunger during this critical time. We simply could not do what we do in the fight against hunger without corporate partners like Rent-A-Center.”

“Utah Food Bank is grateful to Rent-A-Center for their support of our mission of fighting hunger statewide in Utah, once again,” said Ginette Bott, Utah Food Bank President & CEO. “This year’s donation will provide 164,000 meals, which will go a long way in helping the 289,000 Utahns who are experiencing hunger.”

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a diverse network of more than 400 feeding partners including food pantries and community organizations across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct delivery programs, including mobile pantries. In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to nearly 137 million nutritious meals, a 9% percent increase over the prior year. In response to the ongoing elevated hunger crisis, the organization has launched a $500 million campaign, Nourish North Texas, to provide more food for today and hope for tomorrow by addressing the barriers to food security that our neighbors face.

About Utah Food Bank

Founded in 1904, Utah Food Bank has operated under various names but remains true to its mission of Fighting Hunger Statewide by providing food to a statewide network of 230 emergency food pantries and agencies. Last fiscal year, Utah Food Bank distributed 67.3 million pounds of food and goods, the equivalent of approximately 56.1 million meals, to families and individuals in need. For more information about Utah Food Bank, visit www.utahfoodbank.org. Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com%2FUtahFoodBank and Twitter at www.twitter.com%2FUtahFoodBank.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The company’s omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230116005538/en/