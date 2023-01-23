MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Image Sensing Systems, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Autoscope Technologies Corporation (OTCQX: AATC), announced today that the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has approved the RTMS Echo radar sensor. This product is included in Section 48 of the GDOT Qualified Product List (QPL).



“We are pleased to share this news with our partners and customers to help support the commitment we’ve had to engineer reliable and quality products for the transportation industry,” said Mike Ouellette, Vice President of radar sales in North America. “The RTMS Echo has been built to meet the needs of transportation engineers with an easy-to-use, highly accurate radar that provides sophisticated traffic data.”

The Products Evaluation Committee for GDOT has a thorough approval process that evaluates the product. They are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability, and mobility.

About Image Sensing Systems

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. is a global company dedicated to helping improve safety and efficiency for cities and highways by developing and delivering above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. We give Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) professionals more precise and accurate information – including real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics – to make more confident and proactive decisions. We are headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Visit us on the web at imagesensing.com.

