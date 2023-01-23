NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2023 / Bath & Body Works

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio serve families in their deepest time of need by keeping them close to their children who are hospitalized. This MLK Day Bath & Body Works associates and their families will gather to host an ice cream social for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House.

On this National Day of Service, Bath & Body Works honors the life, legacy and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as we uphold his work through self-reflection, volunteerism and giving back. Since 1994, this important commemoration has been the defining moment each year when people across the country step up to serve their communities in a National Day of Service and continue Dr. King's vision of a greater and more equitable nation.

At Bath & Body Works, we believe getting involved in our communities makes a meaningful difference-this value guides our work every day. It's why for more than 30 years we've remained committed to doing what's right and focused on making a positive difference in the lives of our associates, our customers and the communities where we do business. We believe the world is a better place when everyone has access to the things that make them feel safe, healthy and secure.

"It's imperative that we come together to support those who need it most," said Rhoe Fields, VP of Corporate Philanthropy and Community Relations. "Every minute of volunteer time and every dollar of support matters, and Bath & Body Works believes in providing safe spaces, basic needs and paths to self-sufficiency."

Across the company, we're connecting our #GinghamNation associates with opportunities to step up and take action on this important day of service. Our associates can volunteer in their communities or from home, give blood through the Red Cross, donate to a local food bank through Feeding America, support Habitat for Humanity in building a brighter tomorrow and much more. We support this work today and all year long. Our company values are at the heart of all we do, and we will continue to strive every day to carry out Dr. King's dream, exemplify the values he championed and create a better, more just world where everyone belongs.

