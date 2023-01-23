David Rolfe Comments on Visa

Visa ( V, Financial) rebounded as the Company continued to report strong growth, while concerns about potential adverse legislation related to its credit card routing practices receded as U.S. legislators failed to take action. Although Visa is not totally free from legislative risk, the Company's value proposition to merchants as well as bank issuing customers and acquirers is robust enough to help blunt the potential effects any future legislation might portend. Over a multi-year time horizon, it would be difficult for any currently nonexistent or even subscale credit routing network to add the value that Visa (or MasterCard) can already add today, legislative fiat notwithstanding.

From David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio)'s Wedgewood Partners fourth-quarter 2022 letter.