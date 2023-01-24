Ag Growth International Inc. (“AGI”, the “Company”, “we”, or “our”) (TSX: AFN) today announced that the Company will host an investor day on February 2, 2023. The event is scheduled from 10:00am to 12:00pm ET and will be structured in a hybrid format, with in-person and virtual webcast attendance options available.

The investor day will be hosted by Paul Householder, President & CEO, as well as Jim Rudyk, CFO, who will provide an update on AGI’s operations, recent developments, and strategic priorities.

Event Details

In-person attendance

TMX Market Centre

120 Adelaide St W, Toronto, ON M5H 1S3

Room: Pearce Bunting & Barbara Stymiest

Virtual webcast attendance

https%3A%2F%2Fweb.lumiagm.com%2F466418294

Following the event, the presentation and supporting materials will be made available on AGI’s corporate website.

AGI Company Profile

AGI is a provider of the equipment and solutions required to support the efficient storage, transport, and processing of food globally. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, Brazil, India, France, and Italy and distributes its product globally.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230116005553/en/