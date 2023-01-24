Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2023 -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Spectrum" or the "Company") ( SPPI) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased securities Spectrum, Inc ( SPPI) between December 6, 2021 through September 22, 2022, inclusive (the ''Class Period'')

The complaint alleges that the defendants were conducting a clinical trial, called ZENITH20, which aimed to evaluate the effectiveness, safety, and tolerance of a drug called poziotinib for patients with a specific type of lung cancer. The defendants represented that the results from the trial were positive and that they were proceeding to the next phase of testing. However, a document from the FDA revealed that the safety and effectiveness of the drug was not as positive as the defendants claimed and that they had not enrolled any patients in the next phase of testing.

