AMCOR EXPANDS HEALTHCARE PLATFORM IN THE ASIA PACIFIC REGION WITH ACQUISITION OF MDK

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ZURICH, Jan. 16, 2023

Complementary capabilities, product offering, and customer base solidifies leadership position in priority high growth medical device packaging segment

ZURICH, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) (

ASX:AMC, Financial), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Shanghai-based MDK. MDK generates annual sales of approximately $50 million and is a leading provider of medical device packaging, a key priority growth segment for Amcor.

MDK's coating capabilities, medical paper-based packaging offerings and customer base complements Amcor's existing portfolio, further enhancing its leading position in the Chinese medical device packaging market. The addition of MDK also strengthens Amcor's leadership in the broader Asia Pacific medical packaging segment, which now comprises four manufacturing sites serving the China, India, Japan and Southeast Asia markets.

"As Amcor continues to sharpen its focus on higher growth priority segments, the addition of MDK will enhance our already strong healthcare platform in the Asia Pacific region," said Amcor CEO Ron Delia. "MDK's talented team brings strong capabilities and a complementary product and customer portfolio. We look forward to working together to unlock value creation opportunities for customers in this fast-growing, high-value segment, which we believe will help us continue to deliver strong returns for our shareholders."

The acquisition of MDK follows the recent opening of Amcor's new world class Asia Pacific Innovation Center in Jiangyin, China, and the introduction last year of a state-of-the-art dedicated healthcare packaging facility in Singapore.

The acquisition is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the March 2023 quarter.

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly lighter weight, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal year 2022, 44,000 Amcor people generated $15 billion in annual sales from operations that span 220 locations in 43 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

www.amcor.com I LinkedIn I Facebook I YouTube

Contact

Investors





Tracey Whitehead


Damien Bird


Damon Wright

Global Head of Investor Relations


Vice President Investor Relations


Vice President Investor Relations

Amcor


Amcor


Amcor

+61 3 9226 9028 / +1 2244785790


+61 3 9226 9070


+1 224 313 7141

[email protected]


[email protected]


[email protected]






Media – Australia


Media - Europe & North America


James Strong


Julie Liedtke



Partner


Media Relations Director



Citadel-MAGNUS


Amcor



+61 448 881 174


+1 847 204 2319



[email protected]


[email protected]



favicon.png?sn=CN87215&sd=2023-01-16 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amcor-expands-healthcare-platform-in-the-asia-pacific-region-with-acquisition-of-mdk-301722188.html

SOURCE Amcor

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN87215&Transmission_Id=202301161700PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN87215&DateId=20230116
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.