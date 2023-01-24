Aton Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2023 / Aton Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Aton Resources") (TSXV:AAN) reports that its Chief Financial Officer, Stella Chen, has stepped down to pursue new opportunities and that it has appointed Bobby Dhaliwal to replace her with immediate effect.

Mr. Dhaliwal works as a financial consultant with a number of TSX-V and CSE listed companies in the resources and technology sector, including in the roles of CFO and controller. These companies are Canada-based with various international operations. His professional experience includes exploration and mining companies, assistance on initial public offerings, continuous disclosure and financial reporting, implementation of accounting software, various equity financings and implementation of internal control policies. Mr. Dhaliwal holds a Bachelor of Accountancy as well as the designation of Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) in Canada.

Mr. Dhaliwal is employed by Red Fern Consulting which provides the Company with accounting services.

Aton's Interim Chief Executive Officer, Tonno Vahk, stated: "Aton wishes Stella well in her future endeavours, and the Company is pleased to welcome Bobby as its new CFO. Bobby is familiar with the Company and will make a seamless transition."

About Aton Resources Inc.

Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession ("Abu Marawat"), located in Egypt's Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200 km north of Centamin's world-class Sukari gold mine. Aton has identified numerous gold and base metal exploration targets at Abu Marawat, including the Hamama deposit in the west, the Abu Marawat deposit in the northeast, and the advanced Rodruin exploration prospect in the south of the Concession. Two historic British gold mines are also located on the Concession at Sir Bakis and Semna. Aton has identified several distinct geological trends within Abu Marawat, which display potential for the development of a variety of styles of precious and base metal mineralisation. Abu Marawat is 447.7 km2 in size and is located in an area of excellent infrastructure; a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line, and a water pipeline are in close proximity, as are the international airports at Hurghada and Luxor.

For further information regarding Aton Resources Inc., please visit us at www.atonresources.com or contact:

TONNO VAHK
Interim CEO
Tel: +1 604 318 0390
Email: [email protected]

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions; by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

