Takeda (%3Cb%3ETSE%3A4502%2FNYSE%3ATAK%3C%2Fb%3E) today announced that, for the sixth consecutive year, it was one of only 15 companies to achieve global Top Employer® certification for 2023. In addition to the global certification, Takeda is also recognized as a Top Employer across 22 countries, strengthening its commitment to creating a diverse, equitable and inclusive working environment and an exceptional employee experience.

The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity & Inclusion, Well-being and more.

“We are steadfast in our commitment to creating a culture that fosters collaboration, well-being and resilience, and this recognition as a global top employer by the Top Employers Institute further underscores that focus,” said Lauren Duprey, chief human resources officer, Takeda. “The work we do transforms lives, helping patients around the world with little to no treatment options, and our people are at the cornerstone of everything we accomplish. Our people do business with a purpose and we are proud to provide them a work environment that enables their success.”

“Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organizations, and we have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Program this year: an exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2023. Amongst this community of outstanding organizations, Takeda, has proven its commitment to its employees on a global scale,” said David Plink, chief executive officer, Top Employers Institute. “This consistency in people practices across the globe characterizes an exclusive group of companies that have achieved a global certification through the Top Employers Program. We are proud to announce and celebrate these companies and their achievement in 2023.”

Takeda excelled globally in the areas of Ethics & Integrity, Purpose & Values, Business Strategy, Employer Branding and Organization & Change. Each of the 22 Takeda countries and regions that participated in the Top Employer survey received certification, including Canada for the first time. The full list of countries where Takeda was named a Top Employer is below:

Asia Pacific: Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea

Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea Europe: Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom.

Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom. Latin America: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico

Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico Middle East: Israel

Israel North America: Canada and United States

To learn more about Top Employers Institute and the Top Employers certification, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.top-employers.com.

About Takeda

Takeda is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI), with expertise in immune and inflammatory diseases. We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people’s lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.takeda.com.

