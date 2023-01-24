Tims China Opens 600th Store as it Expands to New Cities

8 hours ago
Store opening in Zhongshan, Guangdong Province

SHANGHAI, China, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TH International Limited, the exclusive operator of Tim Hortons coffee shops in China ( THCH) (“Tims China”), today announced that it has opened its 600th coffee shop.

The 600th store is located in Zhongshan in Guangdong province, part of Tims China’s Pearl River Delta cluster, which includes Shenzhen and Guangzhou. A city of more than three million people, Zhongshan is renowned for its cuisine and floral beauty. Tims China celebrated the milestone with an opening ceremony in Zhongshan on January 13 and welcomed nearly 800 eager fans, many already members of Tims’ loyalty club, which has over 11 million members.

Disciplined expansion

Tims China’s cluster strategy enables the company to build store density rapidly, increasing brand awareness and convenience, enhancing supply chain efficiency, and improving margins. With four main clusters centered around Shanghai, Beijing, the Chengdu-Chongqing region, and the Pearl River Delta, Tims China has opened in more than 39 cities, each with more than one million residents.

Expanded branding

Tims China also announced new branding highlighting its Chinese language name “Tian Hao Coffee” (“天好咖啡”). “Tian Hao” – literally “good day” – captures the atmosphere and spirit of Tims China, underscoring how Tims brings each guest a better day by serving great beverages and fresh food with complete convenience.

Yongchen Lu, CEO of Tims China, said, “We’re excited about 2023 as we advance our expansion and localization deeper into China. We look forward to sharing the ‘Tian Hao’ experience and giving more people across China the opportunity to sample our products and be our guests.”

About TH International Limited

TH International Limited ( THCH) (“Tims China”) is the parent company of the exclusive master franchisee of Tim Hortons coffee shops in China, including Hong Kong and Macau. TH International Limited was founded by Cartesian Capital Group and Tim Hortons Restaurants International, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International (TSX: QSR) (: QSR).

Tims China offers freshly brewed coffee, tea and other beverages, bakery & sides, and sandwiches and is an emerging coffee champion in China. The brand's philosophy is rooted in world-class execution and data-driven decision making and centered on true local relevance, continuous innovation, genuine community, and absolute convenience. For more information, please visit www.timhortons.com.cn.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65198bbc-5b59-4eaf-bf13-f925c9c4886b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd192958-1f0e-407c-8b4b-bc89d5fa112c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17c529ae-026d-4d72-9d74-e55ced5f1664

