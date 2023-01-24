Reply Earns Solutions Partner Designations in the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program

Author's Avatar
8 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Reply, specializing in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media, announced today that it has become one of the first few Globally Managed Microsoft partners to attain all six Microsoft Solutions Partner designations as part of the newly launched Microsoft Cloud Partner Program.

The designations demonstrate Reply’s mastery of delivering client success across all Microsoft solution areas: Azure Infrastructure, Data & AI, Digital & Application Innovation, Modern Work, Security and Business Applications. Furthermore, Reply has attained all six Solutions Partner Designations that include:

  • Solutions Partner for Infrastructure (Azure)
  • Solutions Partner for Data and AI (Azure)
  • Solutions Partner for Digital and App Innovation (Azure)
  • Solutions Partner for Security
  • Solutions Partner for Modern Work
  • Solutions Partner for Business Applications

Awarded by Microsoft based on partner capability scoring, these designations, that replace Microsoft legacy gold and silver competencies for partners, are determined by factors such as performance, skilling, and client success.

“We are honored to have received all six partner designations which demonstrate both the skills and expertise of our teams, as well as the business outcomes achieved for our customers. This recognition validates that we are a partner of choice to leading providers like Microsoft and underlines the success of our teams in delivering innovative and transformative projects for our customers globally” said Filippo Rizzante, Reply's CTO. “We will continue to strengthen our partnership with Microsoft to help our customers continue on their journey to do more with less.”

These qualifications bolster Reply’s already vast solutions and services portfolio providing clients access to repeatable, scalable solutions that maximize their investments in Microsoft technology and help them move forward in their digital transformation journey.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specializes in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialized companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organizations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230117005198r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005198/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.