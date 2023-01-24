Negotiations to complete the Mining Company Constituent Documents with Minera Monte Aguila are progressing.

US$2 million Phase 2 Payment to be paid soon.

Process of forming new JV company underway.

Once formed, the JV company will be owned 49% by Orosur and 51% by Minera Monte Aguila.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") ( TSXV:OMI, Financial)( AIM:OMI, Financial), is pleased to provide an update to progress at the Company's flagship Anzá Project ("Project") in Colombia.

The Project is subject to an Exploration Agreement with Venture Option ("Exploration Agreement") with Colombian company Minera Monte Águila ("MMA"). MMA is itself a joint venture between Newmont Corporation ("Newmont") and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico"), and is the Colombian entity by which these two companies jointly exercise their rights and obligations with respect to the Exploration Agreement over the Project.

Orosur is pleased to announce that the Company and MMA are advancing negotiations of a joint venture agreement (the "Mining Company Constituent Documents") that would govern the development and operations of the Project. The joint venture will operate under a new Colombia legal entity (the "Mining Company") that would hold the Project mining concessions and applications, with MMA as manager. The process to create the Mining Company has now commenced and is expected to take several months to complete. During this process, MMA will be able to continue exploration at the Project, and any expenditures incurred by MMA during this interim period will form part of the Phase 2 qualifying expenditures.

In the meantime, MMA has agreed to pay the US$2 million Phase 2 Payment contemplated by the Exploration Agreement to Orosur, in advance of finalising the Mining Company Constituent Documents. Funds are expected to be received from MMA soon.

After the formation of the Mining Company and entering into the Mining Company Constituent Documents, as per the Phase 2 earn-in provisions, MMA may earn an additional 14% ownership in the Mining Company if it has spent US$20 million in qualifying exploration expenditures on the Project on or prior to the fourth anniversary of the parties entering into the Mining Company Constituent Documents. If the Phase 2 earn-in is completed, MMA would own 65% of the Mining Company and the Company would own the remaining 35%.

Orosur Executive Chairman Louis Castro commented:

"We are pleased that MMA will be advancing to Phase 2 of the Project and that the US$2 million will be paid soon. Both actions support the Company's continued belief in the strength and potential of the Project".

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV / AIM: OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer focused on identifying and advancing projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia, Argentina and Brazil and has discontinued operations in Uruguay.

About the Anzá Project

Anzá is a gold exploration project, comprising three exploration licences, four exploration licence applications, and several small exploitation permits, totalling 207.5km2 in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia.

The Anzá Project is currently wholly owned by Orosur via its subsidiary, Minera Anzá S.A.

The project is located 50km west of Medellin and is easily accessible by all-weather roads and boasts excellent infrastructure including water, power, communications and large exploration camp..

