PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES RECEIVING A LETTER FROM THE MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS STATING IT IS SATISFIED THAT THE AGREEMENT WITH BEZEQ, FOR THE PURCHASE OF AN INDEFEASIBLE RIGHT OF USE OF FIBER-OPTIC INFRASTRUCTURE LINES, HAS NO RISK OF CREATING SI

Author's Avatar
8 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Jan. 17, 2023

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announced, further to the Company's immediate reports on December 22, 2022 and on December 28, 2022, that on January 16, 2023, a letter was received by the Company from the Ministry of Communications, concerning the agreement which was executed between the Company and Bezeq - the Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd. ("Bezeq" and "the Agreement"), regarding the purchase of an indefeasible and irrevocable right of use (IRU) of non-specific fiber optic infrastructure lines in buildings connected to Bezeq's fiber-optic infrastructure ("the Letter").

Partner_Communications_Logo.jpg

The Letter states that, after discussions with Bezeq, Bezeq informed the Ministry of Communications that it intends to reduce the price of single mode fiber optic lines in the BSA fiber service to NIS 72 (without VAT). Following that, the Ministry of Communications is satisfied that the Agreement has no risk of creating significant damage to the competition and therefore has no intention of exercising any of its powers in connection with the Agreement.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby

Contact:

Miri Takutiel

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +972 (50) 677-7116

Amir Adar

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Projects

Tel: +972 (54) 781-5051

E-mail: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1334689/Partner_Communications_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=IO88319&sd=2023-01-17 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/partner-communications-announces-receiving-a-letter-from-the-ministry-of-communications-stating-it-is-satisfied-that-the-agreement-with-bezeq-for-the-purchase-of-an-indefeasible-right-of-use-of-fiber-optic-infrastructure-lines-h-301723165.html

SOURCE Partner Communications Company Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO88319&Transmission_Id=202301170456PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO88319&DateId=20230117
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.