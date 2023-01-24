Coherent Introduces the Industry's First Commercially Available 50 W Pump Laser Diodes for Fiber Lasers

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. ( COHR), a leader in high-power semiconductor lasers, today announced the introduction of its next-generation pump laser diodes that achieve an industry-record high output power of 50 W from a single chip.

The deployment of fiber lasers for materials processing applications such as cutting, welding, marking, and additive manufacturing is accelerating, driving the demand for key components that lower the cost per watt of output power. The new laser diodes from Coherent achieve 50 W of output power, 40% more than that of the existing product, enabling high-power industrial fiber laser designs with fewer pump laser diodes.

“We believe that this is the first commercially available pump laser diode in the industry to achieve 50 W of output power,” said Dr. Karlheinz Gulden, Senior Vice President, Laser Components and Subsystems Business Unit. “We continue to break new industry records in semiconductor laser diode output power, based on our gallium arsenide technology platform that has decades of field-proven reliability. These are strong differentiators that continue to accelerate our market leadership.”

The new 50 W laser diodes are available at 915 nm and 976 nm. The output facet width of the laser chips is available from 150 µm to 350 µm, enabling optimal coupling efficiency and output powers for a wide range of fiber laser designs. The chips include Coherent’s proprietary E2 front mirror passivation that prevents catastrophic damage to the laser, even at extremely high output powers.

Coherent offers pump laser diodes as bare dies, chips on ceramic submounts, and in fiber-coupled multi-emitter modules. Coherent’s broad portfolio of components for fiber lasers includes seed lasers, acousto-optic modulators, fiber Bragg gratings, kilowatt pump and signal combiners, as well as IBS-coated laser optics and micro-optics for high-power isolators.

Coherent will showcase its differentiated solutions for life sciences, industrial, and sensing markets at BiOS and Photonics West in San Francisco Jan. 28 to Feb. 2.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at www.coherent.com.

