Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced the opening of its new European Research and Development Hub in Porto, Portugal. The office will serve as the company’s European engineering headquarters, with work spanning artificial intelligence, software engineering, and cloud operations.

The site currently hosts more than 100 new and existing employees and is planned to expand to 300 employees within the next few years. The new location provides additional scale to the company’s growing international footprint, as Five9 continues expanding its capabilities to deliver the latest cloud contact center and customer experience innovations to both European customers and multinational companies with a presence in both the US and EMEA.

“When we looked at options for our next EMEA location, Porto was the clear choice,” said Mike Burkland, CEO and Chairman, Five9. “The city is an emerging, well-connected technology hub with a large base of engineering talent that will enable Five9 to continue our mission of bringing customer experience innovation and business transformation to companies around the world.”

“Following my visit to Five9 HQ in California, where I had the opportunity to discuss the company’s future expansion to Portugal, I am very happy to welcome its new European engineering hub in Porto,” said Bernardo Ivo Cruz, Portuguese Secretary of State for International Trade and Foreign Investment.

Over the past two years, Five9 has been rapidly expanding its European staff. Additionally, in May, Five9 announced the expansion of two data centers in Amsterdam+and+Frankfurt to ensure high availability in Europe and facilitate compliance with local regulatory requirements. Investing in localized infrastructure for Europe enables Five9 to continue to support the increasing demand of its global enterprise customers. The company also plans to establish a new Professional and Customer Support Center of Excellence at the Porto site.

“We are thrilled to welcome Five9 to Portugal, landing in the West Coast of Europe from the West Coast of the USA,” said Luís Castro Henriques, Chairman & CEO of AICEP, Portugal’s Trade & Investment Agency. “In Portugal, Porto is proving its attractiveness for IT companies due to a highly skilled talent pool, and a multilingual and multicultural working environment. We are happy that Five9 will be part of this growing tech ecosystem.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005523/en/