TYSONS, Va., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (“Park”) (:PK) (“Park” or the “Company”) announced today the tax reporting information for its 2022 cash distributions on its common stock.



The distributions, totaling $0.28 per share, were paid as follows: $0.01 on April 15, 2022; $0.01 on July 15, 2022; $0.01 on October 17, 2022; and $0.25 on January 17, 2023.

For income tax purposes, the dividends for 2022, totaling $0.28 per share, are classified as $0.28 (100%) Total capital gain distribution.

The following table summarizes the income tax treatment of the Company's 2022 dividends:

2022 Dividend Tax Reporting Information (Form 1099-DIV)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Common Stock: PK CUSIP: 700517 105

Record Date Payable Date Dividend per Share Total ordinary dividends (box 1a) Total capital gain distr. (box 2a) Section 199A dividends (box 5) March 31, 2022 April 15, 2022 $0.01 $0.00 $0.01 $0.00 June 30, 2022 July 15, 2022 $0.01 $0.00 $0.01 $0.00 September 30, 2022 October 17, 2022 $0.01 $0.00 $0.01 $0.00 December 30, 2022 January 17, 2023 $0.25 $0.00 $0.25 $0.00 Totals $0.28 $0.00 $0.28 $0.00

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park’s portfolio currently consists of 47 premium-branded hotels and resorts with approximately 30,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations. Visit www.pkhotelsandresorts.com for more information.

For more information, contact:

Ian Weissman

Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy

571-302-5591

[email protected]

For additional information or to receive press releases via e-mail, please visit our website at

www.pkhotelsandresorts.com