Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Dividends

Author's Avatar
6 hours ago
Article's Main Image

TYSONS, Va., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (“Park”) (:PK) (“Park” or the “Company”) announced today the tax reporting information for its 2022 cash distributions on its common stock.

The distributions, totaling $0.28 per share, were paid as follows: $0.01 on April 15, 2022; $0.01 on July 15, 2022; $0.01 on October 17, 2022; and $0.25 on January 17, 2023.

For income tax purposes, the dividends for 2022, totaling $0.28 per share, are classified as $0.28 (100%) Total capital gain distribution.

The following table summarizes the income tax treatment of the Company's 2022 dividends:

2022 Dividend Tax Reporting Information (Form 1099-DIV)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Common Stock: PK CUSIP: 700517 105

Record DatePayable DateDividend per ShareTotal ordinary dividends (box 1a)Total capital gain distr. (box 2a)Section 199A dividends (box 5)
March 31, 2022April 15, 2022$0.01$0.00$0.01$0.00
June 30, 2022July 15, 2022$0.01$0.00$0.01$0.00
September 30, 2022October 17, 2022$0.01$0.00$0.01$0.00
December 30, 2022January 17, 2023$0.25$0.00$0.25$0.00
Totals$0.28$0.00$0.28$0.00

About Park Hotels & Resorts
Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park’s portfolio currently consists of 47 premium-branded hotels and resorts with approximately 30,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations. Visit www.pkhotelsandresorts.com for more information.

For more information, contact:
Ian Weissman
Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy
571-302-5591
[email protected]

For additional information or to receive press releases via e-mail, please visit our website at
www.pkhotelsandresorts.com

ti?nf=ODcyOTc1NCM1MzU1MzQwIzIxODg5MTc=
Park-Intermediate-Holdings-LLC.png
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.