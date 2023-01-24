Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc. (“Rainwater Tech”), a leader in the development of rainfall generation technology, and dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE: DMYS) (“dMY VI”) today announced that Dr. Jim Yong Kim has been nominated to join Rainwater Tech’s Board of Directors upon closing of the Rainwater Tech’s business combination with dMY VI.

“I have long admired Dr. Kim as a global luminary and thought leader on the intersection of climate and public health, and we are incredibly fortunate to have him join Rainwater Tech’s post-combination Board,” said Mike Nefkens, Co-Founder and CEO of Rainwater Tech. “In addition to his exceptional experience and in-depth knowledge of global economic development and public health, he is a tremendously respected leader. With the addition of Dr. Kim to our Board, we are strengthening the work we have done to build a team with a keen understanding of the implications of public policy, macro-economic, regulatory and technology trends globally as we expeditiously advance commercialization of our rainfall generation technology.”

Jim Yong Kim, M.D., Ph.D., was the 12th President of the World Bank Group. Prior to being named World Bank Group President, Dr. Kim's career focused on health, education, and improving the lives of the poor. A physician and anthropologist, Dr. Kim previously served as the President of Dartmouth College and held professorships at Harvard Medical School and the Harvard School of Public Health. From 2003 to 2005, as director of the World Health Organization's HIV/AIDS department, he led the "3 by 5" initiative, the first-ever global goal for AIDS treatment, which helped to expand access to antiretroviral medication in developing countries. In 1987, Dr. Kim co-founded Partners In Health, a non-profit medical organization that now works in poor communities on four continents.

“I am honored to join the Rainwater Tech Board of Directors to help the company fulfill its mission of providing the world with reliable access to water,” said Dr. Kim. “Water sits at the intersection of social justice, public health, climate change, and economic development, and I am proud to leverage my experience and expertise in support of Rainwater Tech’s vision to solve one of humanity’s greatest challenges. I look forward to working alongside Mike and his team to enhance rainfall and mitigate drought conditions where it is needed most.”

Dr. Kim became World Bank Group President in July 2012. Soon after he assumed the position, the organization established two goals to guide its work: to end extreme poverty by 2030; and to boost shared prosperity, focusing on the bottom 40% of the population in developing countries. In September 2016, the World Bank Group Board unanimously reappointed Dr. Kim to a second five-year term as President.

During his first term, the World Bank Group supported the development priorities of countries at levels never seen outside a financial crisis and, with its partners, achieved two successive, record replenishments of the World Bank Group's fund for the poorest. The institution also launched several innovative financial instruments including facilities to address infrastructure needs, prevent pandemics, and help the millions of people forcibly displaced from their homes by climate shocks, conflict, and violence.

Dr. Kim has received a MacArthur "Genius" Fellowship, was recognized as one of America's "25 Best Leaders" by U.S. News & World Report, and was named one of TIME magazine's "100 Most Influential People in the World."

Rainwater Tech was founded to provide the world with reliable access to water, one of life’s most important resources. To achieve this mission, Rainwater Tech aims to develop, manufacture and commercialize ionization rainfall generation technology. This weather modification technology seeks to provide the world with reliable access to water, and transform business, society and the planet for the better.

On December 22, 2022, Rainwater Tech entered into a definitive business combination agreement with dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE: DMYS). Upon the closing of the business combination, Rainwater Tech will become publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol "RANY". Additional information about the transaction can be viewed here: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rainwatertech.com%2Finvestors%2F

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI is a special purpose acquisition company founded by Niccolo de Masi and Harry You for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Its Class A common stock, units and warrants trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbols DMYS, DMYS.U and DMYS WS, respectively. More information can be found at www.dmytechnology.com.

In connection with the proposed business combination, dMY VI intends to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) the Tender Offer Statement on Form SC-TO (the “Schedule TO”) and other relevant materials (together with the Schedule TO, the “Securities Law Disclosure Documents”). dMY VI’s stockholders are advised to read, once available, the Securities Law Disclosure Documents and any amendments thereto. dMY VI’s stockholders may also obtain a copy of the Securities Law Disclosure Documents once available, as well as any other documents filed with the SEC by dMY VI, free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.+Before making any investment decision, investors and stockholders of dMY VI are urged to read the Securities Law Disclosure Documents and all other relevant materials filed or that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed business combination because they will contain important information about the proposed business combination and the parties to the proposed business combination.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

