QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: QIA) announced its plans to release results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022.

Press release date / time: Tuesday, February 7, shortly after 22:05 Frankfurt time / 21:05 London time / 16:05 New York time.

Conference call date / time: Wednesday, February 8, at 15:00 Frankfurt time / 14:00 London time / 09:00 New York time.

Three options for joining the conference call

Register for call back connection Click here:

Connect+me Service available 15 minutes before call start Dial-in by phone +1 646 828 8193 (U.S.) +44 (0)330 165 3655 (UK) +49 (0)69 2222 25574 (GER) To avoid waiting time, please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. Conference ID: 5239371 Access the audio webcast Click here: Access+Webcast

A conference call replay will be available by using the following link:

https%3A%2F%2Fglobalmeet.webcasts.com%2Fstarthere.jsp%3Fei%3D1584746%26amp%3Btp_key%3D0a3819b11c

Contact: [email protected]

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare), Applied Testing (primarily forensics), Pharma (pharma and biotech companies) and Academia (life sciences research). As of September 30, 2022, QIAGEN employed more than 6,200 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.qiagen.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005645/en/