BRISBANE, Australia, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tritium DCFC Limited (Tritium) ( DCFC), a global leader in direct current (DC) fast chargers for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that bp has placed the largest ever order from a single customer in Tritium’s history. bp will install the chargers for fleets and the general public in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia as bp expands its EV charging business, bp pulse.



"As bp’s EV charging infrastructure grows worldwide, Tritium is a natural choice for this order,” said Richard Bartlett, CEO bp pulse. “Tritium has a global presence and industry-leading DC fast charging technology - we’re looking forward to putting these chargers to work across three continents.”

Tritium is supplying the chargers for bp pulse as part of a multi-year contract between the two companies, announced in April 2022, for chargers and related services to support bp’s growth in electrification.

“Tritium envisions a world in which fast EV charging is everywhere,” said Tritium CEO Jane Hunter. “We’re grateful to the bp team for their order and look forward to working together to support bp pulse as they build a reliable, accessible fast charging network around the world.”

bp's order includes a mix of Tritium’s 50kW RTM and 150kW PKM chargers. Tritium’s RTM is the company’s first modular charger and one of the most advanced DC fast chargers on the market. Ideal for network operators, dealerships, and the retail and hospitality industries, the RTM uses a single person lift power module system for easier power upgrades, maintenance, and serviceability.

Tritium’s high-powered and modular 150kW PKM charger leverages a pool of shared power to deliver higher charger availability and power output, through Tritium’s innovative micro-grid design. The model is popular across fleets, network operators, heavy commercial units, retail, and hospitality.

"As a result of bp’s order, Tritium’s industry-leading fast EV chargers will make it easier than ever before for commercial and everyday drivers to join the e-mobility transition,” Hunter continued.

Tritium anticipates manufacturing the chargers destined for bp’s European and American markets in the company’s Lebanon, Tennessee facility, which opened in August 2022 and is expected to reach a production capacity of 30,000 units per year at full maturity. The chargers for bp’s Australia markets are expected to be manufactured in Tritium’s Brisbane factory, which has a capacity of 5,000 units per year.

This announcement comes two months after Tritium CEO Jane Hunter joined bp CEO Bernard Looney for the Australia launch of bp’s global electrification brand, bp pulse. The executives appeared together to officially open the new bp pulse fast charge points at bp Bayside at Brighton East in Melbourne.

About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium ( DCFC) designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium’s compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.

For more information, visit tritiumcharging.com

