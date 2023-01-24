During the whole week of the World Economic Forum, L’Officiel Inc. SAS presents its new lifestyle experience, blending the best of gastronomy with appreciation towards art, culture, and entertainment. L’Officiel Coffee will be rolled out gradually in major cities of the world starting in 2023.

Dr. Calvin Choi, Global Chairman of AMTD Group and L’Officiel Inc. SAS, commented, “At L’Officiel, we value and nurture experience. We want to connect with our users digitally but also physically through local communities. We see in L’Officiel Coffee a perfect extension of L’Officiel magazines, offering a unique experience to our visitors, building an even stronger lifestyle community. This is also in line with the “A (Asset)” business line under our “IDEA” strategy to bring VIP experience and hospitality services to the world.”

Benjamin Eymère, CEO of L’Officiel Inc. SAS, commented, “As most luxury brands in the world often claim: it is all about experience. We are so glad to take L’Officiel experience to the next level by inviting our audience to enjoy L’Officiel Coffee and appreciate great fashion content through conversations whilst sipping coffee and having tasty bites.”

L’Officiel Coffee, at Promenade 49, Davos, represents the ideal space for relaxation, networking, and recharging the batteries for the next event in a busy yet fruitful week of Davos program. L’Officiel Coffee is open from 16th to 20th January, 7AM-9PM.

