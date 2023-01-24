GREENWICH, Conn. , Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (: XPO), a leading provider of less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, today announced the appointment of Ali Faghri as chief strategy officer, effective immediately. Faghri is responsible for XPO’s strategy and analysis of growth opportunities, and oversees the company’s engagement with the investment community. Hereports to Mario Harik, XPO’s chief executive officer.

Faghri is a prominent Wall Street analyst who has specialized in the automotive sector for 12 years, covering market leaders in manufacturing, retail and mobility, such as Tesla, CarMax, AutoZone and Uber. He most recently was a managing director with Guggenheim Partners, LLC, where he led the automotive team for five years. Faghri holds a degree in engineering from Cornell University.

Mario Harik said, “Ali is a seasoned analyst with a thorough understanding of our customer verticals and company-specific strengths. His expertise will add considerable value as we execute our growth strategy.”

About XPO

XPO (: XPO) is one of the largest providers of asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, with proprietary technology that moves goods efficiently through its network. Together with its business in Europe, XPO serves approximately 43,000 shippers with 564 locations and 38,000 employees. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

