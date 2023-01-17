Albemarle Corporation to Release Fourth-Quarter 2022 Earnings Results on Wed., Feb. 15, 2023

6 hours ago
PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 17, 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that it will release its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.

The company will hold its conference call to discuss fourth-quarter 2022 results on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 9:00 a.m. ET. This call will be webcast and can be accessed through Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com, via the webcast link below or by phone at the following numbers:

PARTICIPANT INFORMATION (Public):
Canada dial-in number (Toll Free): 1.833.950.0062
Canada dial-in number (Local): 1.226.828.7575
United States: 1.844.200.6205
United States (Local): 1.646.904.5544
All other locations: +1.929.526.1599
Participant Access code: 788162
*Participants will need to enter the participant access code before being met by an operator. Please include this when sending details to participants.

Webcast Details
Event Title: Q4 2022 Albemarle Corporation Earnings Conference Call
Event Date: Feb. 16, 2023
Start Time: 09:00 AM (GMT-04:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Attendee URL (Public):
For inclusion in your invitations to webcast attendees.
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/405753058

To avoid registration wait times, participants are encouraged to use the webcast link as the primary listening source. If a caller is anticipating asking a question, please dial in 15 minutes before the start of the call to be placed in the queue early.

An online replay of this call will be available on Albemarle Corporation's website (for 12 months) and by phone at the following numbers (for 7 days):

Accessing the telephone replay
A recording will be available until Thurs., Feb. 23, 2023
US (Local): 1.929.458.6194
US Toll Free: 1.866.813.9403
Canada: 1.226.828.7578
All other locations: +44.204.525.0658
Access Code: 384178

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and catalysts. We think beyond business as usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

favicon.png?sn=PH86539&sd=2023-01-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-release-fourth-quarter-2022-earnings-results-on-wed-feb-15-2023-301721854.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

GuruFocus Screeners

