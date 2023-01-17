Soundskrit and AAC Technologies Announce Partnership to Bring the World's First High-Performance MEMS Directional Microphones to Market

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, Jan. 17, 2023

HONG KONG, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soundskrit, the audio company whose cutting-edge hardware and software promise to lead to a new era for microphone performance, and AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. ("AAC Technologies" or "the Company"; HKEX: 2018), a world-leading total solution provider, announce a partnership to make directional MEMS microphone technologies widely available to end user customers across consumer electronics and automotive markets.

Directional MEMS microphones, bring the capabilities of traditional microphone arrays to a single device, featuring incredibly consistent directionality across the full audible spectrum and a very high directional SNR. Directional microphones are the ideal solution for rejecting undesired background noise and isolating a user's voice. Pairing it with proprietary signal processing enables a new suite of audio-related features and experiences for a wide range of applications including laptops, webcams, smart speakers, TVs, AR/VR, health devices, wearables, vehicles, and more. This new technology rethinks how audio systems are built, unlocking new and better ways to communicate, experience and share the world around us.

Soundskrit brings a commanding expertise in spatial audio processing, MEMS, and acoustic design to AAC Technologies' dominant portfolio of audio and sensing system solutions. AAC Technologies, an established and proven market leader for championing new state-of-the-art sensing technologies, will provide a unique platform to further develop and integrate Soundskrit technologies to serve OEM customers globally. This next generation of audio-based features will create a more connected world, one where distractions are suppressed, and communication barriers are removed.

Whether it's wireless earbuds that enhance your listening, AR glasses of the future that allow real-time translation, or the next generation of vehicle in-cabin audio systems with enhanced noise cancelling, personal communication and playback zones, Soundskrit and AAC Technologies are committed to building the foundational technologies enabling OEMs to start building that future, today.

AAC and Soundskrit have started to engage with the leading ecosystem players and customers across various segments. More product details and launch dates information will be available in the near future.

About AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (Stock code: 2018)

AAC Technologies is a leading provider of sensory experience solutions with the goal of building the future of interactive sensory technologies. Through continuous innovation and global presence, we have established long-term strategic partnerships with global smart device clients. We have strong capabilities in Acoustics, Optics, Haptics, Sensor and Semiconductor, and Precision Manufacturing based on decades of industry experience. AAC Technologies' mission is to create a better sensory experience for the world, and our mission is to become a global leader in sensory technology with a board solution portfolio. We keep innovating sensory technologies to create new interactive experiences. In the future, we will focus our efforts on the industries of smartphones, intelligent vehicles, virtual reality, artificial reality and smart homes to help create a new era of sensory experience. www.aactechnologies.com

About Soundskrit

Soundskrit is an audio technology company whose cutting-edge hardware and software is paving the way for consumer audio experiences in the future. Their mission is to bring the next generation of high-performance audio-enabled experiences to consumer devices. No more interrupted calls, distorted voice processing, or noise cancellation that lets every surrounding sound in - Soundskrit is evolving the human listening experience so consumers can hear the impossible. www.soundskrit.ca

favicon.png?sn=HK88403&sd=2023-01-17 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/soundskrit-and-aac-technologies-announce-partnership-to-bring-the-worlds-first-high-performance-mems-directional-microphones-to-market-301723265.html

SOURCE AAC Technologies Holdings Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=HK88403&Transmission_Id=202301170653PR_NEWS_USPR_____HK88403&DateId=20230117
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.