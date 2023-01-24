Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results before the start of NYSE trading on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. A copy of the earnings release and supplemental presentation slides will be posted on Moody's Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com.

Moody's Corporation invites you to participate in a teleconference to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. Following his prepared remarks, Rob Fauber, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be joined by Mark Kaye, Chief Financial Officer, for a question and answer period.

Earnings Release: Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Teleconference Details:

Date and Time January 31, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) Webcast The webcast and its replay can be accessed through Moody’s Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com within “Events & Presentations”. Dial In U.S. and Canada +1-888-330-2508 Other callers +1-240-789-2735 Passcode 9302427 Dial In Replay A replay will be available immediately after the call on January 31, 2023 and until March 2, 2023. U.S. and Canada +1-800-770-2030 Other callers +1-647-362-9199 Confirmation code 9302427

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at [email protected].

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With approximately 14,000 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com%2Fabout.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005241/en/