Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) (“Ecovyst”), a global provider of specialty catalysts and services, announces that it has achieved a Gold sustainability rating from EcoVadis. This accreditation recognizes Ecovyst's ongoing commitment to a more sustainable future and its progress in integrating the principles of sustainability and corporate social responsibility into its business practices and management systems. Our Gold Medal rating score places us in the 97th percentile of companies EcoVadis rated in our peer group.

“Through our dedication to continuous improvement, Ecovyst strives to advance and promote sustainable technologies and business practices for the benefit of all of our stakeholders, including our customers, suppliers, employees and our investors. Our commitment to recycling sulfuric acid, producing catalysts that enable the production of clean and renewable fuels and reduced vehicle emissions, as well as our active and responsible involvement with our surrounding communities, demonstrates Ecovyst’s long-term commitment to sustainability,” said Kurt J. Bitting, Ecovyst’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud that the sustainability efforts of all of our Ecovyst colleagues have been recognized with the achievement of the EcoVadis’ Gold rating.”

Since its founding in 2007, EcoVadis has grown to become the world’s largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, creating a global network of more than 100,000+ rated companies. The EcoVadis sustainability assessment methodology evaluates how well a company has integrated the principles of Sustainability/Corporate Social Responsibility into its business and management systems. The methodology is built on international sustainability standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact, and ISO 26000. The Sustainability Scorecard is focused on performance across 21 indicators in four themes: Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement.

Ecovyst Inc. and subsidiaries is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts and services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products, which are predominantly inorganic, and services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment.

We have two uniquely positioned specialty businesses: Ecoservices provides sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry for the production of alkylate and provides on-purpose virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications; and Catalyst Technologies provides finished silica catalysts and catalyst supports necessary to produce high strength and high stiffness plastics and, through its Zeolyst joint venture, supplies zeolites used for catalysts that remove nitrogen oxides from diesel engine emissions as well as sulfur from fuels during the refining process.

