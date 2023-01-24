Linde Receives Terra Carta Seal for its Commitment to a Sustainable Future

5 hours ago
WOKING, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / Linde (

NYSE:LIN, Financial)(FWB:LIN) announced today it has been awarded the Sustainable Market Initiative's Terra Carta Seal.

The Terra Carta Seal, launched at COP26 by HM King Charles III when he was Prince of Wales, recognizes global companies which are driving innovation and demonstrating their commitment to creating sustainable markets. It is awarded to companies whose ambitions are aligned with those of the Terra Carta, a recovery plan for nature, people and planet. Linde is one of only 19 companies to have been awarded the 2022 Terra Carta Seal.

Linde has comprehensive sustainability targets across safety, health & environment, people & community, integrity & compliance. Linde's climate goals include its 2035 science-based absolute GHG emissions reduction target and 2050 climate neutrality ambition. It has been a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for twenty consecutive years and has been named to CDP's A List for both Climate Change and Water Security. The company is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (€26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: [email protected]

Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: [email protected]

