KKR, a leading global investment firm, announced today the appointment of Tim Lawler as an Executive Advisor. Mr. Lawler will work alongside the KKR Americas Health Care team to help develop a differentiated approach to executive talent management for existing portfolio companies and prospective investment opportunities. Mr. Lawler will focus on cultivating long-term relationships with accomplished CEOs and other executives and will help build various capabilities within KKR to help the firm be an exceptional partner to executives.

Mr. Lawler is a veteran private equity human capital leader who brings over two decades of talent advisory experience. Most recently, he was a Partner at Waud Capital Partners, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm focused on the health care and software and technology services sectors, where he led human capital and executive partnership efforts. Previously, Mr. Lawler served as Managing Director and Head of Talent Management for Highland Capital Management’s private equity group. He was also the Founder and Managing Partner of T4 Capital Talent, a human capital advisory and executive search firm serving alternative asset managers.

“We are excited to welcome Tim as an Executive Advisor to our team,” said Ali Satvat, Co-Head of Americas Health Care at KKR. “Identifying and managing the best talent is critical to the success of any company and remains a key priority across both our existing portfolio and our new investment initiatives.”

“Tim has supported countless companies in realizing their potential by attracting and retaining high-caliber talent. We are thrilled to partner with a proven talent leader and are confident that Tim will bring tremendous value to our team and portfolio,” added Max Lin, Co-Head of Americas Health Care at KKR.

“KKR is a leader in health care investing that stands out for its ability to create value and attract world-class talent. I am honored to join KKR and look forward to helping the team build capabilities to become the most attractive partner to the next generation of exceptional health care leaders,” said Mr. Lawler.

KKR has an established track record of supporting companies across the health care ecosystem, with approximately $19 billion of equity capital invested across the sector over the last 25 years. With 35 investment professionals on its health care team, KKR works with companies to accelerate growth and positively impact the health care system by advancing medical innovation, improving clinical quality and patient outcomes, expanding access to care, and reducing costs and inefficiencies.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

