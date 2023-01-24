Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP, TAP.A; TSX: TPX.B, TPX.A) will host a webcast of the company’s 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call with investors and financial analysts at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Time) on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. The company will release earnings at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day.Company executives participating in the conference call will include Gavin Hattersley, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tracey Joubert, Chief Financial Officer.

The webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations page of the Molson Coors Beverage Company website, ir.molsoncoors.com. An online replay of the earnings call webcast will be posted within two hours following the live webcast and will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 1, 2023.

