Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI; OTCQB: APLIF) (the “Company” or “Appili”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development for infectious diseases and biodefense, has named Carl Gelhaus, Ph.D., as Director of Non-Clinical Research, and Arthur Baran, B.Sc., MBA, PMP, as Director of New Product Development including ATI-1701, a potential first-in-class vaccine candidate for the prevention of infection with aerosolized Francisella tularensis, which is classified by the U.S. National Institutes of Health as a Category A pathogen and top-priority biothreat.

Dr. Gelhaus brings over 20 years of infectious disease and animal model research experience to the role, with an emphasis on tularemia research. Carl has a long history as a research partner with Appili on ATI-1701, including having designed and conducted key animal model efficacy studies for ATI-1701. Carl also presented+the+positive+interim+data in January 2020 at the 2020 ASM Biothreats Conference . At Appili, Carl will recruit and lead the research and development team of Ph.D. and non-Ph.D. scientists, design and manage pre-clinical studies, and manage contract research organizations to support pre-clinical development programs.

Arthur Baran brings to Appili more than 22 years of experience in global product manufacturing operations, drug product development team leadership, program management, business development, manufacturing site leadership and quality assurance. Art will focus his work at Appili on building systems, processes, and tools to facilitate business planning and decision-making, as well as streamlining product leadership and management capabilities within Appili.

“We are fortunate to have both Carl and Arthur join our team at a pivotal time in Appili’s development and growth. With our recent funding from DTRA for the ATI-1701 program, both Carl’s expertise with Francisella tularensis and Art’s skills in program management and internal organization will be valuable to us as we move ATI-1701 forward,” said Don Cilla, Pharm.D., M.B.A., President and Chief+Executive+Officer of Appili Therapeutics.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics is an infectious disease and biodefense biopharmaceutical company that is purposefully built, portfolio-driven, and people-focused to fulfill its mission of solving life-threatening infections. By systematically identifying urgent infections with unmet needs, Appili’s goal is to strategically develop a pipeline of novel therapies to prevent deaths and improve lives. The Company is currently advancing a diverse range of anti-infectives, including a vaccine candidate to eliminate a serious biological weapon threat, a topical antiparasitic for the treatment of a disfiguring disease, and a novel easy to use, liquid oral formulation targeting parasitic and anaerobic infections. Led by a proven management team, Appili is at the epicenter of the global fight against infection. For more information, visit www.AppiliTherapeutics.com.

