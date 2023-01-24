BXP (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, today announced that it has been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2023. BXP ranked first in the Real Estate & Housing industry with an increased ranking of 29th overall out of the 500 companies included and had the third highest environmental score. In addition, BXP was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for 2022, its second consecutive year in the highly selective index. BXP was one of eight real estate companies that qualified.

“The real estate industry has an enormously important role to play in mitigating the climate crisis,” said Owen Thomas, Chairman & CEO, BXP. “I am especially proud of BXP’s environmental ranking. BXP continues to provide leadership, in our industry and beyond, demonstrating that a focus on sustainability is an essential component of our operational strategy.”

“We are thrilled to receive these recognitions and again improve our ranking as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies,” said Ben Myers, Vice President, Sustainability, BXP. “BXP’s leadership is the result of consistent and collective action across the organization. We are walking the talk and believe that responsible real estate ownership and investment contributes to progress on social and environmental issues.”

Newsweek’s program focuses on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that considers all three pillars of ESG: environment, social, and corporate governance. The analysis and ranking, completed by Statista, are based on both quantitative data from publicly available key performance indicator (KPI) research and corporate social responsibility (CSR) reputation data through surveys of U.S. residents.

The DJSI North America is one of the most recognized benchmarks of corporate ESG efforts, representing the top 20% of the largest 600 North American companies in the S&P Global BMI based on long-term economic, environmental, and social criteria. The index ranks companies across industries based on scores achieved on the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

BXP’s commitment to ESG leadership has been recognized by numerous industry groups and rankings, including BXP’s inclusion as #4 on the 2021 Forbes Green Growth 50 list and #3 on Barron’s 10 Most Sustainable U.S. REITs list. In 2022, BXP was again named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award Winner and a Best in Building Health winner by the Center for Active Design. BXP was recognized as an inaugural Platinum level Green Lease Leader by the Institute for Market Transformation and the U.S. Department of Energy and was the recipient of Nareit’s prestigious Leader in the Light Award.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As of September 30, 2022, including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, BXP’s portfolio totaled 53.5 million square feet and 193 properties, including 14 properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information, please visit our website at www.bxp.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

