SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI, Financial), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced multiple recent industry awards and recognitions for its world-class observability and monitoring solutions and corporate achievements.

“At SolarWinds, we’ve always prioritized the needs of our dedicated and passionate user community to create products designed to power our customers’ digital transformation now and in the future,” said SolarWinds Chief Product Officer Rohini Kasturi. “We’ve simultaneously emphasized creating a desirable place to work for our team while building a business that continually demonstrates balance and delivers predictable growth. It’s an honor to be recognized for our efforts in these ways.”

In 2022, SolarWinds introduced innovative solutions to support customers on their cloud and digital transformation journeys. The company launched two new observability offerings to provide customers with increased visibility across complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments. This included SolarWinds%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Hybrid+Cloud+Observability and SolarWinds+Observability, a fully-integrated, cloud-native software as a service (SaaS) solution. Both offerings were developed with powerful artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to optimize performance, ensure availability, and reduce remediation time. The company also announced the launch of its Transform+Partner+Program to support and drive growth for managed service providers (MSPs), technology distributors, value-added resellers (VARs), global system integrators (GSIs), and cloud partners.

SolarWinds Corporate Awards:

President and CEO Sudhakar Ramakrishna was named the Bronze winner in the Executive of the Year category for large companies by the 2022+Best+in+Biz+Awards.

The 2022 BIG+Awards+for+Business+program, which honors companies, products, and people leading their respective industries, named SolarWinds a “Company+of+the+Year.”

TrustRadius® named SolarWinds one of its 2022+Tech+Cares+Award+winners, honoring B2B companies demonstrating a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility programs and enabling their employees and local communities to live in a more sustainable and equitable world.

SolarWinds Industry Awards:

SolarWinds Observability was named a finalist in the “Best Observability Solution” category in this year’s DevOps+Dozen%26sup2%3B+Awards.

Leading enterprise IT outlet in the Middle East TahawulTechrecognized SolarWinds with three awards across three categories. These awards honor the company’s excellence and innovation in its products and leadership.

Transformational+Leadership+Awards+2022

Best Technology Vendor of the Year for the Hybrid Work Category

Future+Security+Awards+2022

Security Vendor of the Year Award

Future+Enterprise+Awards+2022

Outstanding Excellence in IT Award

The company won two Stevie® Awards in the nineteenth+annual+International+Business+Awards%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, which honor the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. The company won in the following categories:

Bronze in the Support Team of the Year Category for Ensuring Quality in Supporting Customers

Bronze in the Achievement in Customer Satisfaction Category for Responding to a Crisis

Merit+Awards+for+Technology announced SolarWinds as the Bronze winner in its Enterprise Category. The Merit Awards are designed to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve and acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market.

SolarWinds was also recognized by leading business publication DigiCon Asia, winning Digital+Innovator+of+the+Year+in+the+Business+Services+category for SolarWinds Database Performance Analyzer.

IP-Insider honored SolarWinds with the Gold+Award+in+the+Network+Monitoring category in its 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards in recognition of SolarWinds Network Performance Monitor.

Palmar%26egrave%3Bs+de+l%26rsquo%3BInformaticien honored SolarWinds in France with four product awards.

Hybrid Cloud Observability won two awards in the Business Apps category: Best ​​IT operations management (ITOM) software Best IT service management (ITSM) software

SolarWinds network monitoring solutions were awarded in the Network Monitoring Software category

SolarWinds database solutions were recognized in the Data Remediation category

The company was named a finalist in the “Vendor Innovation: Software” category in the 2022 ARN+Awards.

SolarWinds also received three AST+ASTORS+Homeland+Security+Awards in the following categories:

Platinum in the Best IT Access Control and Authentication Solution: SolarWinds Access Rights Manager

Platinum in Best Network Management Solution: SolarWinds Network Configuration Manager

Gold in the Best Security Incident and Event Management (SIEM Solution): SolarWinds Security Event Manager

Connect with SolarWinds

#SWIproducts

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI, Financial) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software built to enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation. Our solutions provide organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—with a comprehensive and unified view of today’s modern, distributed, and hybrid network environments. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs)—to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to address customers’ needs now, and in the future. Our focus on the user and our commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management have established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the US Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2023 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005601/en/