FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. ( ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that installers of Enphase® products in the Netherlands have seen an increase in deployments of residential solar energy systems powered by IQ8™ Microinverters, following the product’s expansion to international markets in November 2022.



IQ8 Microinverters are the smartest, most powerful Enphase microinverters yet, with a 97.2 percent efficiency score based on European Union efficiency standards. IQ8 Microinverters are designed to match the latest generation of high output solar modules, delivering superior reliability, safety, and quality for residential solar systems. The IQ8 family of products offered in the Netherlands includes two types of software-defined microinverters, IQ8M™ and IQ8+™, which feature a peak output AC power of 330VA and 300VA, respectively. The microinverters are designed to seamlessly pair with a full range of solar modules up to 480W DC and come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“Rising energy costs continue to motivate homeowners in the Netherlands to make the switch to solar energy,” said Luc Janssen, director-owner at Saluma Solar B.V., an Enphase Silver level installer. “IQ8 Microinverters unlock exceptional solar panel performance so that homeowners can reduce their reliance on the grid and maximize their energy savings.”

“IQ8 Microinverters are engineered to perform and built to last,” said Stefan Bezuijen, director at Zonnepanelen Zuid Nederland B.V., an Enphase Silver level installer. “IQ8 Microinverters leverage Enphase’s industry-leading modular design, offering homeowners both reliability and scalability, even for the most complex roof designs.”

“Solar energy systems powered by IQ8 Microinverters are providing clean, reliable energy to homeowners across the Netherlands,” said Willem Tolsma, director at Thermo Energie Heiloo, an Enphase Silver level installer. “Our customers also enjoy the ability to monitor their systems and track the energy production.”

Enphase microinverter systems integrate with the IQ™ Gateway, which when connected to the internet, connects Enphase-based solar systems to the Enphase® App monitoring platform and helps make per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance easy.

“Enphase is a global leader in home energy management technology, and the IQ8 Microinverter is yet another shining example of its solar innovation,” said Leon Vermeule, owner at Flexizon, an Enphase Silver level installer. “We share Enphase’s dedication to providing homeowners with superior products and customer service.”

“Our rapid growth in the Netherlands is largely due to our network of dedicated installer partners in the region who deeply understand the benefits of our technology and how it meets their customers’ needs,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “As demand for solar in the Netherlands continues to increase, we’re committed to helping the country reach its clean energy goals with best-in-class products and services for homeowners.”

For more information on Enphase Energy in the Netherlands, please visit the website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 52 million microinverters, and over 2.7 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

© 2023 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the "e" logo, IQ8, IQ8M, IQ8+, IQ Gateway, Enphase App, and certain other names and marks are trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality and reliability; the availability and market adoption of Enphase products; and growth in deployments of products in the Netherlands of residential solar deployments and deployments of residential battery capacity. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact: