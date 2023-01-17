Flex factory in Sorocaba recognized as the first Sustainability Lighthouse in Brazil by the World Economic Forum

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023

Flex factory site in Brazil honored for developing a holistic circular economy ecosystem through implementation of smart factory utilities management and IoT sensors

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced its factory site in Sorocaba, Brazil has been designated as a Sustainability Lighthouse, a special distinction of the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse Network (GLN). This is the first factory in Brazil to receive a Sustainability Lighthouse recognition and comes just three months after the company's factory in Sorocaba was admitted into the GLN.

To achieve the Sustainability Lighthouse designation, the Flex team in Sorocaba, Brazil demonstrated a substantial reduction in their environmental footprint. In a journey spanning almost a decade, the team developed an innovative, smart and sustainable circular economy ecosystem that leverages Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies, including a cloud-based reverse logistics system, automated materials separation, and IoT-enabled collection bins to transform electronic waste and reintroduce materials into the supply chain by repairing, harvesting and recycling parts and materials. The Flex site in Sorocaba also reduced energy usage, water consumption and scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions with 4IR technologies like smart utilities management and a digitized CO2 emissions dashboard.

Of note, Flex Sorocaba's sustainable impacts include:

  • Reduced scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 41%
  • Eliminated 44 kilotonnes of CO2 in scope 3 emissions
  • Reduced water consumption by more than 30%

"Embedding sustainability into our advanced manufacturing operations is a strategic priority for Flex, so it is an incredible achievement to have our Sorocaba site named as Flex's first Sustainability Lighthouse factory – as well as the first of its kind in Brazil," said Hooi Tan, President, Global Operations and Supply Chain, Flex. "We will continue to scale our sustainable manufacturing practices at our sites across the globe to help us take meaningful steps toward our long-term commitments, including reaching net zero by 2040."

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

Contacts

Media & Press
Mark Plungy
Director, Corporate Integrated Communications
(408) 442-1691
[email protected]

Latin America Media & Press
Joel Aguilar
Sr Manager, LatAm Marketing and Comms
+52 333 200 4420
[email protected]

Investors & Analysts
David Rubin
Vice President, Investor Relations
(408) 577-4632
[email protected]

Flex_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF87598&sd=2023-01-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flex-factory-in-sorocaba-recognized-as-the-first-sustainability-lighthouse-in-brazil-by-the-world-economic-forum-301722644.html

SOURCE Flex

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF87598&Transmission_Id=202301170705PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF87598&DateId=20230117
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.