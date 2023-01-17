Happiest Minds positioned as a 'Major Contender' in Everest Group's Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

4 hours ago
PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LONDON and BENGALURU, India, Jan. 17, 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LONDON and BENGALURU, India, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital. Born Agile', Mindful IT Company, today announced being positioned by Everest Group, a leading global research firm, as a 'Major Contender' in its latest market evaluation report, 'Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023'.

The report assessed 27 MDR service providers this year, highlighting the key strengths of Happiest Minds in the following areas:

  • Making investments and building expertise in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, which not only provide telemetry coverage across sources such as cloud, IoT, OT/ICS, SaaS, endpoints, and network, but also allow enterprises to realize RoI faster than when implementing solutions on their own.
  • Carving a niche within MDR services and building localized Security Operations Centers (SOCs) for industries such as automotive, manufacturing, and energy & utilities; appointing specialized talent; establishing accelerators for superior converged IT-OT SOC services.

Ram Mohan C, President & CEO, Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS), Happiest Minds Technologies, said, "We are delighted to be positioned as a 'Major Contender' in Everest Group's MDR Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment this year. The rise in enterprise touchpoints in the form of IoT, SaaS, and cloud has added to the challenges of security by significantly increasing the attack surface. To address this challenge, we approach cybersecurity as a key enabler that helps us offer multiple services tailored to the end-to-end threat landscape of a customer's IT environment. At Happiest Minds, we are consistently keeping pace with industry shifts with cybersecurity at the heart of continuous business innovations, adoption of new technologies and service delivery methodologies."

The PEAK Matrix® report provides an objective, data-driven comparative assessment of service and technology providers based on two broad parameters: Vision & Capability (measures ability to deliver services successfully) and Market Impact (measures impact created in the market) across the globe. The market success is assessed by revenue, number of clients, and year-over-year growth, while the delivery capability is measured by the scale of operations, scope, technology and innovation, delivery footprint, and buyer satisfaction. The resulting matrix categorizes service providers as Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants, enabling them to gauge and calibrate their offerings.

Designed for perpetuity and powered by its mission statement of 'Happiest People. Happiest Customers', Happiest Minds counts for more than fifty-four Billion-Dollar corporations as its customers.

About Happiest Minds Technologies:

Happiest Minds' Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as: artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics /drones, security, virtual/augmented reality, etc. Positioned as 'Born Digital. Born Agile', our capabilities span digital solutions, infrastructure, product engineering and security. We deliver these services across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, edutech, engineering R&D, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail, and travel/transportation/hospitality.

A Great Place to Work-Certified™ company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and Middle East.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Happiest Minds Technologies Limited

