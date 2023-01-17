Broadridge Recognized as a Leader in Two Aspire CCM-CXM Leaderboard Market Segments

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023

Aspire Leaderboard placements highlight Broadridge's strength in omni-channel communications, digital transformation, and consultative client approach

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (

NYSE:BR, Financial), a global Fintech leader, announces it has been recognized as a leading communications and customer experience services provider in the 2023 Customer Communications Management (CCM) to Customer Experience Management (CXM) Aspire Leaderboard™.

Broadridge was recognized as the overall leader in Strategic Direction in the Financial Services Category in two global market segments, for both Communications Experience Platform (view here) and CCM-CXM Communications Outsourcing (view here).

"Our updated analysis continues to show Broadridge as a leading provider in the rapidly evolving omnichannel customer communications space," says Kaspar Roos, Founder and CEO, Aspire. "We're impressed with how Broadridge continues to show real intent in how it engages with customers and is able, at scale, to not only provide a strong vision of how communications are evolving into digital experiences, but also to make their vision a reality by relentlessly focusing on innovation, cloud, security and further expansion into additional vertical industries beyond financial services."

Aspire_CXP_2023_Leaderboard_Finance_Broadridge.jpg

"Broadridge continues to solve for accelerated digital transformation and exceptional customer experiences, and the measurable improvements our clients see in their customer engagement is validation that our solutions are driving impact. The strong Aspire Leaderboard positioning Broadridge achieved for a second year in a row affirms the meaningful role our offering is playing," said David Zamorski, General Manager of Digital Solutions, Broadridge Customer Communications. "We remain committed to expanding our capabilities and providing added value for our clients."

The Aspire Leaderboard assessments of the CCM-CXM industry for software, services, and solutions, offer businesses objective insight on product capabilities, solution strengths and strategic direction. Companies leverage the in-depth analysis to match their unique communications needs with providers that have demonstrated excellence.

Aspire's analysis specifically recognizes Broadridge for its leadership position in Strategic Direction in Financial Services in both Leaderboard market segments. Among the key differentiators noted by Aspire are Broadridge's:

  • Clear omni-channel proposition focused on digital transformation and value-added services
  • Consultative approach in partnering with clients to achieve their goals
  • Focus on omni-channel engagement and delivering better digital customer experiences and business value, beyond just the digital distribution of documents
  • Strong investment in information security and cybersecurity

The Broadridge Communications CloudSM is a modular platform for creating, delivering, and managing omni-channel communications and customer engagement. Leading companies across financial, healthcare, insurance, utilities, telecommunications and other industries are outsourcing the full spectrum of their communications to Broadridge, creating integrated customer experiences, revenue opportunities, operational efficiencies and brand loyalty. Broadridge's solution resonates with clients as it continues to expand its differentiating capabilities, including accelerating digital adoption with print-to-digital bridges, and creating industry-centric communications solutions, such as Broadridge's Wealth InFocus utilized by Cetera Financial Group.

Aspire Disclaimer
The Aspire Leaderboard™ is copyrighted by Aspire Customer Communications Services Ltd. and is based on the findings and opinions of Aspire's consultancy organization. Aspire does not endorse any vendor, service provider, product or service included in the Aspire Leaderboard. For tailored RFP support please contact the Aspire team here: https://www.aspireccs.com/contact-us/

About Aspire
Aspire Customer Communications Services is a boutique consulting firm specializing in the Customer Communications Management (CCM), Customer Experience Management (CXM) and Customer Journey Management (CJM) industries. Through deep market expertise and global insights, Aspire works with enterprises; software, services and solution providers, and business advisories and private equity firms, to help them achieve their CCM goals. Find more information about how Aspire is helping organizations navigate the complexities of the customer communications world at http://www.aspireccs.com.

About Broadridge
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with more than $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

